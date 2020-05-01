Adair man served with felony warrant and possession

The Columbia Police Department served a felony warrant, which led to an additional drug charge on Thursday, April 30.

Officers arrived at a residence on Ashley Court located within the former Creekview Trailer Park and took Charles Scott McFarland into custody without incident. McFarland has failed to appear for sentencing after pleading to previous drug charges.

Once McFarland was in custody, he surrendered a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine to officers and was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer and was assisted on search and scene by Officers Evan Burton and Ethan Pike and Deputy Justin Cross.