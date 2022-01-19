Adair moves to District 21, House up for grabs

This story was originally run in the Jan. 13 issue of the Community Voice. For the latest in local sports and news, call 270-384-9454 for a subscription.

Redistricting bills have passed the House and Senate with enough support to override any possible veto by the governor, and candidates are now filing for office based on the new district boundaries.

Adair County has been moved from House District 51, currently represented by Sarge Pollock and covering Adair and Taylor counties, and moved into District 21, which will now include Adair, Cumberland, Metcalfe and Monroe counties.

Rep. Bart Rowland, of Tompkinsville, who has represented District 21 since 2012, announced last month that he would not seek re-election.

That leaves the field wide open for a newcomer, and several candidates have already filed for the position in the newly defined district.

Adair County resident Joshua “Wes” Ellis, a Republican, filed Mon- day. Republicans Jimmy Carter and Terry David Dubree, both from Tompkinsville, have also filed. Robert Hickman, of Hardyville, a Republican, and Democrat John W. Pennington, of Horse Cave, filed prior to redistricting, but Hart County, where they both reside, has now been removed from the 21st District.

Adair County will remain in the 16th Senate district but the boundaries for the district have changed. Currently District 16 includes Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Tay- lor and Wayne counties. The new District 16 will include Adair, Allen, Taylor, Metcalfe, Monroe and a portion of Warren counties.

Sen. Max Wise, the incumbent from Campbellsville, filed last week on the Republican ticket. Justy Engle, also from Campbellsville, has filed as a Democrat.

Adair County also remains in the 1st Congressional district, although the district will change. Congressman James Comer, a Republican, currently serves the 1st District and has filed for re-election. David L. Sharp, of Madisonville, has also filed on the Republican ticket.

Filing deadline extended

The deadline to file for all races in the May 17 Primary Election has been extended to Jan. 25. The original deadline was last week but a bill quickly passed through the legislature and was signed by Gov. Beshear because of redistricting efforts taking place.

This extension includes all races on the ballot in May, including local countywide races.

By Sharon Burton

snburton@adairvoice.com