Adair native arrested after high speed pursuit

Adair County Sheriff Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Chris Janes, 37, of Taylor County at the intersection of Bomar Heights and Jamestown Street on March 16 around 7:11 p.m.

Janes was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Fayette County and was to be considered armed and dangerous according to information authorities received.

Janes failed to stop and fled deputies. Deputies initiated a pursuit and notified Sheriff Brockman of the situation. Janes led the deputies onto KY 61 toward Greensburg before turning around and heading back toward Columbia. The pursuit then went on to KY 55 north toward Campbellsville.

Speeds reached 100 mph at times with additional agencies joining in pursuit. The chase crossed into Taylor County and Kentucky State Police successfully deployed spike strips deflating two of Janes’ tires.

Speeds were reduced but continued on to the area of old Columbia Road just before the limits of Campbellsville. Janes then bailed from his vehicle and fled.

Taylor County K-9 unit initiated a track with his K-9. Janes was located behind a shop building holding a gun to his head. A perimeter was established and officers began negotiating with Janes. After approximately 1.5 hours of negotiating, Janes requested to speak with Sheriff Brockman.

Brockman arrived on scene and began negotiating with Janes for approximately two hours along with Columbia Police Department officers Drew Conn and Jamie Cole. Negotiations seem to be turning as he was becoming agitated. Sheriff Brockman and Officer Conn were able to distract Janes and get him to lower his gun just long enough that KSP troopers were able to move in behind him within 15 foot and deploy tasers.

The taser was immediately effective incapacitating Janes and he was taken into custody by Adair County Sheriffs office and transported back to Adair County Regional Jail.

Deputy Joey Keith filed charges on Janes for reckless driving, speeding 26 mph over, wanton endangerment 1st degree 4 counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and evading police 1st degree motor vehicle, 3 felony warrants of arrest from Fayette County executed, fleeing evading police 1st degree on foot and resisting arrest.

Additional charges are pending and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office is

continuing investigation. They were assisted by Columbia Police

Department, Kentucky State Police, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and

Campbellsville Police Department.