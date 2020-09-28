Adair property taxes set to mail Sept. 30

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

From Sheriff Josh Brockman

We would like to remind everyone to consider mailing in your tax bill instead of in person payment. This is a very busy time of the year for our office and will help cut down on the amount of people we have in the lobby area due to COVID -19.

If you choose to come in and pay please wear a mask as it is required by the Adair County Fiscal Court for entry into the building. Have your tax payment ready when you get here, this will cut down on time at window and move the line along faster. This will also reduce the number of people we have in the lobby standing.

We will be cleaning on a routine schedule throughout the day but once again we encourage the use of the mail for tax payment.

The following apply to your Adair County Tax Rate:

• Paid between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1. you will receive a 2 percent discount.

• Paid between Nov. and Dec. 31. it will be the face amount of bill.

• Paid Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2021 a 5 percent penalty is added.

• Paid Feb. 1 to April 15, 2021 a 10 percent penalty is added in addition to a 10 percent add on.