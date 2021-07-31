Adair resident the latest death from Covid-19 in district

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Friday night that an 81-year-old Adair County resident is the latest person to die from complications due to Covid-19. The person, whose gender was not released, had previously been released from isolation as no longer contagious but later succumbed to the lingering effects of the illness.

From the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.96%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death since our last report. We have experienced a total of 468 deaths resulting in a 1.97% mortality rate (about 1 in 51) among known cases. This compares with a 1.52% mortality rate at the state level and a 1.75% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 29 cases in the hospital. This is 7 more than what we reported in our last report. We have had a total of 1,327 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.59% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.04%. The latest data shows that 91.11% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 10.45% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 23,750 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 11.37% of our total population has been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested. Of our total cases, 0.65% are reinfections, and 2.6% contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated (breakthrough cases). In the last week, 13.97% of our new cases were breakthrough cases.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 42 cases since our last report from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 3; Casey: 3; Clinton: 2; Green: 2; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 17; Russell: 6; Taylor: 3; and, Wayne: 4. In all, we have released 95.9% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Since our last report, we added 88 more cases than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 514 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,335.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Travel Related, Schools, and Family. Of our active cases, 16% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 131 since our last report. Our new cases (including suspect cases) are as follows: Adair: 11; Casey: 11; Clinton: 13; Cumberland: 3; Green: 12; McCreary: 5; Pulaski: 46; Russell: 10; Taylor: 16; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.00293. This means our total case count is projected to double every 236.62 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases.

The death we report today was an 81 year old individual from Adair County who had previously been released from isolation as no longer contagious, but later succumbed to the lingering effects of the illness.

We also removed one case from Wayne County that was identified as a duplicate entry in our data.

Again, we encourage our citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and very effective. Of our 9,677 new cases since the vaccine started becoming available, almost 97.4% were unvaccinated. Below are our area’s COVID-19 vaccination uptake rates compared to the state average.

State – 52.00%

Taylor – 42.82%

Pulaski – 40.02%

Russell – 37.32%

Green – 32.87%

Adair – 30.24%

Wayne – 30.28%

Cumberland – 28.94%

Casey – 27.74%

McCreary – 25.05%

Clinton – 24.27%