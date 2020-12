Adair School Board meeting is Thursday

FYI-THE MEETING WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, BUT IF YOU WOULD LIKE A ZOOM INVITATION PLEASE CONTACT ME TO GET ON THE LIST FOR AN INVITE.

BOARD AGENDA

DECEMBER 17, 2020

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

ADAIR COUNTY BOARD CONFERENCE ROOM

6:00 P.M.

**Meeting called to order**

***Superintendent Dr. Stephens and Adair County Board Members will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance***

***Prayer***

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

APPROVAL OF TREASURER’S REPORT

APPROVAL OF PAYMENT OF BILLS

APPROVAL OF PAY APP #2 FOR JENKINS-ESSEX CONSTRUCTION, INC. FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY PRIMARY CENTER ADDITION PROJECT IN THE AMOUNT OF $110,720.00

ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF PERSONNEL ACTION

____________________________________________________________________________________

REGULAR AGENDA

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

PUBLIC COMMENTS

APPROVAL OF MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – Renae Smith

BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS UPDATE – Steve Burton

REPLACEMENT OF COMMMITTEE MEMBER WITH THE APPROVAL OF THE 2021/2022 SCHOOL CALENDAR COMMITTEE – Robbie Harmon

APPROVAL TO RELOCATE THE SIX (6) INCH FIRE PROTECTION LINE – Steve Burton

APPROVAL OF THE OWNER-CONTRACTOR AGREEMENT WITH JENKINS-ESSEX CONSTRUCTION, INC FOR THE PRESSBOX/CONCESSION STANDS PROJECT

APPROVAL FOR LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE (LWC) TO USE OUR CAMPUS TO HOST A COLLEGIATE CYCLING EVENT MID MARCH – MID APRIL 2021.

RECOGNITION OF BOARD MEMBERS (2)