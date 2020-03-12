Adair schools closed March 16 through April 10

Adair County Schools will close Monday, March 16th until April 10th which is the last day of Spring Break. Please send your children to school tomorrow so teachers can better prepare your children for the days they will be out of school.

After consultation with the Kentucky Dept. of Education, our local Board of Education, and district administrators, our district is considering filing the paperwork for KDE’s offer of temporary emergency instructional days that may be completed at home. This consideration is in direct response to the public health concern known as coronavirus. If approved, these days will only be utilized if schools are closed for coronavirus this spring.

We also want to express that there have been no reports of coronavirus in our schools or community. However, our plans call for notification and prompt action in case any cases are confirmed.

Our Parent Teacher Conferences that were scheduled for Monday, March 16th have been cancelled, BUT please be expecting a phone call from one of your child’s teachers between the hours of 1:00 and 7:00 PM, Monday afternoon, to discuss your child’s progress.

Pam Stephens,

Superintendent, Adair County Schools