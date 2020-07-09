Adair schools release plans for opening

Adair County schools superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens released a document on Tuesday explaining the current plans for reopening Adair County schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The document states that as Adair County schools plan for the return to school, they need input from parents and guardians to help in their decision-making.

The district realizes that circumstances may change between now and the scheduled first day of school, Aug. 24, but the feedback they receive will help them refine their plan.

In summation, the district will adhere to the following guidelines: students must wear a mask on buses; students and staff, including all substitutes, student teachers, etc., must have a temperature check daily; students should adhere to the social distancing rules as much as possible; students first grade and above must wear a mask when moving through the building or when unable to adhere to social distancing; considerations regarding masks will be made for students and staff with medical waivers; cloth masks are preferred so that they may be laundered and machine dried.

All decisions regarding the reopening of Adair County schools will be made in conjunction with local public health officials, and while face-to-face instruction is the preferred delivery method, the district realizes that some families might prefer a different option for the 2020-2021 school year.

Given the recommendations from the district listed earlier, they would like parent and guardians’ thoughts on how they plan for their student to attend school when they reopen on Aug. 24.

On Sunday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m., parents and guardians will be contacted via an automated call to get their feedback, which is valued and extremely important to the district.

The district advises that there are options for returning to school, which are in person classes where a student attends five days a week in person, or distance learning, where a student participating would log into a device daily and/or completing assignments sent from an instructor. This work will follow the in-person curriculum and will not be like the non-traditional instruction work done at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

In order to participate in distance learning, a student will need access to reliable internet. Students may only transition from distance learning to in-person classes at the end of a nine-week grading period. The distance learning option is not homeschool, but a variation on in-person classes.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Kentucky Department of Education and CDC, has issued guidance for schools on how to safely reopen for the upcoming school year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The complete document can be accessed from the Kentucky Department of Education website at www.education.ky.gov.

In addition, KHSAA is heavily considering having fall sports, but plans and guidelines for that are still being worked on.