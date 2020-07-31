Adair Sheriff warns to not use unsolicited mail

In a Thursday night press release, Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman stated that Adair County residents had reported to the sheriff’s office that they unsolicited mail containing personal protective equipment.

The mail in question in one case contained facemasks and the other face shields.

In both cases, the mail came from overseas and was not ordered by the Adair County residents who received them.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles recently released a statement about Kentucky residents receiving unsolicited seeds that possibly originated from China in the mail and warned to not plant them because they could be harmful.

“With this in mind, I strongly urge you not to use any item, especially personal protection equipment, that you receive in the mail you did not order or you can not verify its sender or origin. The equipment could be harmful, faulty or inadequate to standards.”