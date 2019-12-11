Adair County students advance to state STLP competition

Adair County Middle School and Adair County High School STLP students will be advancing to state STLP competition after recently showcasing projects at regional competition in Pulaski County.

The Kentucky Department of Education’s Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) uses project-based learning principles to empower student learning and achievement through the utilization and creation of technology to solve school and community needs.

Adair County Middle School STLP’s project was “Chromebook Keeper”, which allows a means for a school to effectively check in/out Chromebook devices/carts through Google resources.

Adair County High School STLP’s project was about “Indian Cleanup Initiative” efforts with the usage of media arts in distributing their vision toward recycling among the school and community.

Both schools advance on to state, which will be hosted April 2020 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

STLP provides a means for students to design, make, connect and learn. Student products, projects, and services are showcased through local, regional and state events.

The Adair County Primary Center and Adair County Elementary School is also participating in STLP via online competition which is currently still ongoing and will be judged and announced in 2020.