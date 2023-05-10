Adair Students Chosen for Rogers Programs

Rogers Scholars

Two Adair County High School sophomores will join high school students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 26th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. Riley Yarberry is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Yarberry, of Campbellsville. Bailey Watts is the daughter of Ben and Bridgette Watts, of Breeding.

Rogers Explorers

Two 8th graders from Adair County Middle School were selected for the 18th annual Rogers Explorers Program. Bristol Wall is the daughter of Robbie and Carmen Wall, of Columbia. Brinley Wall is the daughter of Robbie and Carmen Wall, of Columbia.

Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute

Justin ‘J.T.’ Loy, a freshman at Adair County High School, was selected for the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institue. He is the son of Michael and Robin Loy, of Columbia.