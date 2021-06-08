Adair woman arrested on active warrant

Samantha Yates of Columbia was arrested Friday on an active warrant, among other charges, during a traffic stop in Adair County.

At 8:10 p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins initiated a traffic stop with Yates on Melson Ridge Road, approximately 15 miles south of Columbia.

During the stop, it was determined Yates, 31, had an active warrant out of Adair County, and methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered on or about her person.

She was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first degree; possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, second degree; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.