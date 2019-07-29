Adair women airlifted after truck overturned

Two Adair County residents were airlifted to University of Louisville after being ejected from vehicle during collision.

On Thursday, July 25, at 1:34 a.m., Adair County 911 received a call of a possible auto collision with injuries.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin was dispatched to the scene and upon arrival, found that a vehicle had overturned and at least two people had been ejected.

The investigation indicates that Chrystal Arsin, 40, of Columbia was traveling east on Liberty Road in a 1999 Ford F-150 when she dropped off right hand shoulder of highway.

Arsin attempted to correct but was unable to, resulting in an over-correction that caused the truck to overturn.

Both passengers were not wearing a seatbelt.

Adair County EMS responded to the scene and gave treatment before transferring them to TJ Health of Columbia and were sent from there by air flight to University of Louisville.

The Sheriff’s office is continuing investigation.