Adair’s Campbell signs with CU Tigers

Adair County High School senior Kaylee Campbell recently signed a national letter of intent to play basketball next year at Campbellsville University during ceremonies at the high school.

Joining Campbell for the big day was, front row, from left: Shannon Campbell, mother; Brent Campbell, father; Allee Campbell, sister; back row; Madison Clements, assistant coach at Campbellsville University; Samantha Ellis, ACHS assistant coach; Jerald Bryant, ACHS head coach; and Ashley Goodin, ACHS assistant coach.