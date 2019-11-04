AG candidate Daniel Cameron visits Columbia

Republican Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron visited Columbia Monday with Congressman James Comer by his side.

Cameron met with local leaders and voters at Betty’s Country Cooking. In addition to Comer, State Sen. Max Wise, Rep. John “Bam” Carney and Sheriff Josh Brockman offered comments before Cameron spoke to the crowd.

Cameron said he looks forward to partnering with Sheriff Brockman on what has become the “public safety challenge of our lifetime, the drug epidemic.” He said he has talked about a critical issue since getting into the race for Attorney General, and that is to “renew the promise of this office as the chief law enforcement office of the commonwealth of Kentucky, advocating very strongly for our commonwealth’s and county attorneys, and for our law enforcement community.”

He criticized Andy Beshear, the current Attorney General and Democratic candidate for governor, accusing Beshear of “inserting himself into the legislative process. He hasn’t seen the role as the chief law enforcement office. He has seen his role as the chief legislative officer and chief policy officer.”

“We are going to get back to bread and butter basics in the Attorney General’s office,” Cameron said.

