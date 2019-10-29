Alan Reams, 80, of Ashland, KY passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Russell, KY.

Alan was born June 15, 1939 in New Orleans, LA, a son of the late Claude Albert and Jane Hawkins Reams. In addition to his parents, Alan was also preceded in death by his wife Laura Feledra Howard.

Alan was raised in Columbia, KY and graduated from Adair County High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY. He had a long and lucrative career as a Certified Public Accountant in Ashland, KY with the firm Smith, Goolsby, Artis & Reams. He served his country proudly with the United States Air Force.

Alan was also a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #350 in Ashland and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Those left to cherish his memory include sons Chris Alan Reams and wife Tami of Winter Haven, FL, Billy Gene Reams of Lakeland, FL, step-daughter Melissa (Barry) Jent of Ashland, step-son Billy Maurice (Renee) Dixon of Marietta, GA, sister Robin Reams (Ron Smolka) of Berea, KY, grandchildren Lauren Shea Fannin, Christian Drew Fannin, Stephanie Davis, great grandchildren Danielle Adams, Justin Davis, Scarlett Davis, Beau Davis, and a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 P.M., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Park Howard Cemetery in Wallins Creek, KY. There will be no visitation. Services have been entrusted to Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, KY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, STE 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

