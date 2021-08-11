Albert Louis Maulden, 64, of Columbia, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at T. J. Health Columbia. He was born in Paxton, IL on July 3, 1957 to the late James and Dorothy Vandenbosh Maulden.

Mr. Maulden was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joyce Helm Maulden of Columbia; two step-children, Cindy Litteral (Don) and Bradley Moore (Telissa) both of Columbia; seven grandchildren LaTashua Moore, Samantha Yates, Chris Yates, Brooklyn Litteral, Troy Litteral (Bianca), Katelyn Rutledge (Corey) and Brent Moore; eight great-grandchildren, Lily Jo Fulks, Lexxie Fulks, Addison Litteral, Axle Ervin, Benson Ervin, Fiona, Charlie Perdue and Braxton Perdue; and three brothers, Barry Maulden of Illinois, Jay Maulden of Columbia, and Wayne Maulden of Arkansas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Maulden.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bro. Ralph Foster will be officiating and pallbearers will be LaTashua Moore, Corey Rutledge, Brad Moore, Barry Maulden, Jay Maulden and Chris Yates.