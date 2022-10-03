Alberta Jane Bailey, 80, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born on December 10, 1941 in Adair County to the late Walter and Myra Elmore Cowan.

Mrs. Bailey was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Goodlettsville, TN, a former employee at Walmart in Columbia, KY and member of the Happy Homemakers Club. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Vitis Bailey of Columbia, KY; three children, Justin Bailey (Jamie) of Russell Springs, KY, Kelvin Bailey of Columbia, KY and Vanessa Causey (Danny) of Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren, Jeremy Bailey, Kalli Bailey, Joie Bailey, Katie Shackow and Mason Lawhorn; two great grandchildren, Will and Peyton Shackow; three sisters, Rosa Denton of Shelbyville, IN, Geneva Bolin of Hodgenville, KY and Allene Burton of Franklin, IN; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Bailey; and two siblings, Imogene Cowan and Alvis Cowan.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:30-8 p.m. and will continue on Monday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro Duane Hatfield and Bro. Danny Bailey will be officiating.