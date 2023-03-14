Alma Furkin,83, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation in Jamestown. She was born in Columbia on Aug. 5, 1939, to the late Joe and Emma Moore Absher.

Ms. Furkin had professed a faith in Christ and, along with her sister Lois, was the former owner and operator of a home care business for the disabled. She was also a former employee of Oshkosh and enjoyed crafts and caring for others.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thelma Wall, Edith Floyd, Mattie Lawhorn, Allene Collins, Lois Mae Claiborne, James Absher, and Holland Absher.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Freedom Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday after 11:00 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary.