Alvie Lee Burton, 84, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Fairoaks Nursing Home. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late Jake and Hallie Simpson Burton.

Mr. Burton was retired from Butternut Bread Company in Ohio and enjoyed hunting, fishing and remodeling homes.

Survivors include a longtime special friend Lois Claiborne of Columbia; three children Sheila Morgan, Pandra Burton and Spence Burton; two brothers Lonnie Burton of Edinburgh, IN and Jackie Burton (Louise) of Kokomo, IN; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Private graveside services will be11:00AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Bearwallow Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.