Alvin D. Giles, 84, of the Pellyton community of Adair County died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia. He was born in Adair County on August 5, 1937 to the late William Wesley and Jeston Ann May Giles.

Mr. Giles was a member of the Barnett’s Creek United Methodist Church and helped organize their annual fish fry. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Bush Giles of Columbia; two children, David Giles (Teresa) and Debbie Giles Perkins, both of Columbia; three grandchildren, Deanna Cole (Dallas), Amanda Giles (Troy Kays) and Zack Giles (Stacy); seven great grandchildren, Trevor Cole (Tara Taylor), Tegan Cole, Kylie Morris, Olivia Kays, Addison Giles, Kennedy Giles and Madalynn Giles; six siblings, Arthur Giles (Betty) of Campbellsville, KY, Travis Giles (Judy) of Columbia, Wesley “Jr” Giles (Jody) of Columbia, Emogene Redmon (Edward) of Shepherdsville, KY, Lillie Pike (Euen) of Columbia, Wanda Helm (Larry) of Russell Springs, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Clifford and Tommy Giles.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, with burial in the Pellyton Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.