Alvin Denton, 80, of Columbia, KY went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on August 7, 1942, to the late Elijah and Effie Powell Denton.

Mr. Denton was a member of the Bloomington Chapel Brethren in Christ Church, where he served as the Adult Sunday School Teacher. He was a former electrician for Stephens Pipe & Steel and enjoyed singing gospel music and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Streeval Denton of Columbia, KY; two children, Terry Denton (Lee Ann) and Sherri Denton both of Columbia, KY; three grandchildren, Jessica Castleberry (Cole) of Nicholasville, KY, Jared Denton (Britney Bunch) of Columbia, Ky and Brandon Denton of Columbia, KY; two great grandchildren, Zayne Denton and Allen King; a sister-in-law, Rosie Denton of Shelbyville, IN; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Annie Harmon, Hettie Burton, Dorinda Hadley, Bertie Cox, Arnold Denton, Willie Denton, and Dewey Denton.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bearwallow Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and will continue Saturday until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Ralph Foster will be officiating, and pallbearers will be Cole Castleberry, Jared Denton, David Streeval, Brandon Denton, Jonathan Reynolds, and Stevie Turner.