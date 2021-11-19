Alvin Ray Roark, 79, of Campbellsville, Ky. died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Green Hills Rehab and Care Center in Greensburg, KY. He was born on October 30, 1942 in Bluefield, WV to the late Bonnie Taylor Roark.

Survivors include two children, Jeffrey Roark of Campbellsville, KY and Timmy Roark (Kendra) of Monticello, KY; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his wife Lillie Asberry Roark and seven siblings, Bertha, Joe, Fred, Otis, James and Lula Roark and Hazel Smith.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Cold Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Monday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Monday.