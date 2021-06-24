Amanda Ann Butler, 41, of Columbia, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on December 22, 1979 to the late Darlene Lois Waite Butler and Jeffrey Butler of Columbia, who survives.

Amanda was a member of the Millerfield Brethren in Christ Church and enjoyed scrapbooking, sitting outside and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her father Jeffrey Butler ,she is survived by three children: Makayla Spier of Greensburg, Megan Yuresko of Mesick, MI., and Jonathan Butler of Columbia; three grandchildren Kinsley Spier, Emerson Spier and Diesel Vagenas; and two on the way: Ava Vagenas and Lucas Kelley; nine siblings: Linda Marie Moaczewski, Alex Davey, Alicia, Shawn, Joshua, Jordan, Andrew, Liberty and Riven Butler; and several other friends and relatives.

In addition to her mom, she was preceded in death by two siblings: Mindy Sue Waite Butler and Danny Butler.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with cremation to follow the services. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 11 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.