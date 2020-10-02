Amanda Reliford

Amanda Marie Reliford, 40, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence. Born in Glasgow, KY she is the daughter of the late Jimmy Reliford and Joyce Finney Reliford of Columbia, who survives.

In addition to her mother she is survived by a brother Jimmy Anthony Reliford; a nephew Jimmy Anthony Reliford, II; an Uncle James Burris; an Aunt Teresa Schneider and a special friend Jeremy Goodin all of Columbia; several cousins and her K-9 baby Hank.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue on Monday morning until time for the service at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.