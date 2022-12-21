Amanda Wenona Burkhart, 46, of Nashville, TN passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Nashville, TN. She was born in Kettle Falls, WA on October 22, 1976, to Grant Burkhart and the late Janice Cox Bledsoe.

Survivors include seven children Jade Rose of Russell Springs, KY, Ryan Burkhart of Smyrna, TN, Chance Petty (Kala Carey) of Smyrna, TN, Wolfgang Burkhart of Edmonton, KY, Mack Stargle of Monticello, KY, Victor Stargle of Monticello and Shiann Bell of Russell Springs, KY; two grandchildren Jace Holdtzclaw and Tilden Knott and her siblings Ryan, Jason, Hillary, Samantha, Alivia, and Toni.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be on Thursday after 9:00am at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.