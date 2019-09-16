Andrea Jean Stremmell, 53, of Columbia died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. Born in Warren, MI she was the daughter of the late David Stremmell and Nancy Weber Gutleber of Utica, MI who survives.

In addition to her mother she is survived by three children Rachel Carlin of Michigan, Jimmy Carlin of Michigan and Erwin Ruczienski of Lexington, KY; one granddaughter; three siblings Ted Stremmell, David Stremmell and Nancy Duda all of Michigan.

Ms. Stremmell chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.