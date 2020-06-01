Andy Withers, 60, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at TJ Health/Columbia .

He was born June 5, 1959, in Louisville, Kentucky and of the Baptist faith. Andy owned and operated Withers Geo Thermal Drilling, Inc.

His father, Avis Withers, preceded him in death.

Survivors include:

His wife – Debbie Kerns Withers of Columbia

Two sons – Clint Withers of Chicago, Illinois, Cody Withers of Columbia

Two daughters – Sarah Melton & Keely Withers both of Columbia

Six grandsons – Beau, Bleu, Boone & Beacher Melton, Hank & Huck Withers

His mother – Jeanette Keith and her husband, David, of Columbia

Four sisters – Treva Sparks, Carolyn Burton & Sandy Janes all of Columbia, Sherry Curry of Frankfort

Three brothers – Bobby, Terry & Billy Withers all of Columbia

Several other relatives & friends

A celebration of Andy’s life was held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at City Farm on Moore Street in Columbia with Bro. Hugh Withers and Bro. Bobby Withers officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Clint Withers, Cody Withers, Jay Melton, Chase Gooch, Bobby L. Graves, Josh Withers, Beau & Bleu Melton

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

