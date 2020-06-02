Anna Joy Chaffin, 88, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN. Born in Columbus, OH she was the daughter of the late Harold and Edna Moulliett Ray and wife of the late Doug Chaffin. She was also preceded in death by her companion William Sexton.

Mrs. Chaffin is survived several nieces and nephews including Jean-Ann Weis (John of Columbia, KY and a special friend Maryann Sliger of Maryville, TN.

Mrs. Chaffin chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.