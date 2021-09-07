Anna Mae Grider Walters, age 67, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Russell County Hospital. She was born on Sunday, August 22, 1954, in Columbia, KY.

She was the daughter of: mother, Myrtie Bell Grider, who has preceded her in death; and father, Roy Grider, who has preceded her in death.

Survivors also include: husband, Timmy Walters of Russell Springs, KY; son, Ronald Lewis Mann, spouse Teresa, of Jamestown, TN; sister, Gale Mann, spouse David, of Russell Springs KY; and brother, Arendale Grider, spouse Linda, of Russell Springs, KY.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Ashley Mann, Cody Mann, Crystal Mann and Travis Maynard; her mother- and father-in-law, Eugene and Susie Walters; and special sister-in-law, Amy Walters.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Roy Lee Mann; a grandson, Tanner Mann; and a sister, Jonell McWhorter. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be noon on Thursday, September 09, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Holt Cemetery, HWY 1383, Russell Springs, KY.

Officiating will be Bro. Troy McWhorter.

Any expressions of sympathy are suggested to go to help with the funeral expenses.

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.