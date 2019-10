The Adair County Annex Building, with the exception of the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, will be closing at 1:00 p.m. CST on Friday, Oct. 11 for Downtown Days. Sheriff Brockman will keep his office open for anyone wishing to come in and pay property taxes. The City of Columbia Police Department will begin blocking traffic from the public square at 1:00 p.m. to allow vendors to begin setting up.