Annex opens tomorrow with restrictions

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

From Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan:

PUBLIC NOTICE

Beginning tomorrow, November 4, 2020 the Adair Co. Annex will be open to the public WITH RESTRICTIONS. We will continue to have someone monitor the front doors and MASK WILL BE REQUIRED for entry. If someone refuses to wear a mask, they will be ask to wait outside and someone will come out to them. I understand mask wearing should be a personal choice, but at the same time, it is our responsibility to keep our staff safe as well. If any office begins to get several occupants, you may be asked to wait in the foyer for a short time. Please bear with us as we continue to serve everyone in an efficient but safe manner.

We ask that anyone who will, continue to utilize the drop boxes and do any business you can by mail. You may also call each office for assistance at the numbers provided below.

Adair County Judge Executive 270-384-4703

Adair County PVA 270-384-3673

Adair County Clerk 270-384-2801

Adair County Sheriff 270-384-2776

Adair County Attorney 270-384-3216

Adair County Child Support 270-384-5932

Gale Cowan

Adair County Judge Executive