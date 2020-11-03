Annex opens tomorrow with restrictions

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
From Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan:
From Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan:
PUBLIC NOTICE
Beginning tomorrow, November 4, 2020 the Adair Co. Annex will be open to the public WITH RESTRICTIONS. We will continue to have someone monitor the front doors and MASK WILL BE REQUIRED for entry. If someone refuses to wear a mask, they will be ask to wait outside and someone will come out to them. I understand mask wearing should be a personal choice, but at the same time, it is our responsibility to keep our staff safe as well. If any office begins to get several occupants, you may be asked to wait in the foyer for a short time. Please bear with us as we continue to serve everyone in an efficient but safe manner.
We ask that anyone who will, continue to utilize the drop boxes and do any business you can by mail. You may also call each office for assistance at the numbers provided below.
Adair County Judge Executive 270-384-4703
Adair County PVA 270-384-3673
Adair County Clerk 270-384-2801
Adair County Sheriff 270-384-2776
Adair County Attorney 270-384-3216
Adair County Child Support 270-384-5932
Gale Cowan
Adair County Judge Executive