Another Death and Eight New Cases of Coronavirus in Adair County at Nursing Home

Adair County has eight new positive cases of the coronavirus and one additional death today. According to the Adair County Fiscal Court, all are residents of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor. That brings the total number of cases in Adair County to 64, with six being released and five deaths. There are currently 53 active cases, 39 are in isolation at home or Summit Manor and 14 are in area hospitals.

LCDHD update: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department at the current time has experienced 146 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.