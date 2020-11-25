Antle facing multiple assault charges

11-25-2020

Anthony Antle was arrested and charged Monday night after Adair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an assault in progress, involving a hammer.

Around 8:02 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence on Riverview Road, 10 miles east of Columbia. They found Antle on the porch and learned had been in an altercation with a male and female at the residence. He struck the male with the hammer and assaulted the female as well. He also destroyed property at the residence.

Antle was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree criminal mischief. He is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail

Deputies Joey Keith and Derek Padgett responded on scene.