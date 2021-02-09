Arie Benton Hill, 96, of Jamestown, KY died Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Tampa, FL. Born in Chance, KY he is the son of the late Elic Alexander and Katie Coomer Hill and husband of the late Estelene Gibson Hill.

Mr. Hill attended the Cross Creek Church in Jamestown, KY and was a member of the VFW Post in Argo, IL and the American Legion Post in Odessa, FL.

Survivors include two sons Marvin Elic Hill (Sharon) of Russell Springs, KY and Arie Everett Hill (Nancy) of Homosassa, FL; 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren; four siblings Thomas Hill of Tennessee, Cecil Harvey of Columbia, KY, Ruby Spicer of Indiana and Matrie Roach of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter Donna Rae Inman and four siblings Rosa Loy, Chester Hill, Flossie Garmon and Hazel Neal.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Entombment in the Hill Cemetery at Chance, KY. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the service.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.