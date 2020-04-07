Arrest made after suspected drug activity

Columbia Police officers utilized a K-9 unit early Tuesday morning, April 7, to locate and make an arrest for drug activity at a local motel.

Investigation began after a male subject who was taken into custody by Sheriff Deputy Josh Durbin mentioned he and his girlfriend were staying at Best Western in Columbia.

Officers did not know which room the subjects where staying in, however K-9 unit Annie and her handler Officer Kevin Atwood did a walk through around the exterior of the building, where Annie alerted on a second story door.

Officers made contact with a female and gained consent to search the room.

Search yielded findings of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a small amount of suboxone.

Rachel Benjamin, 40, of Knoxville, Tenn. was taken into custody and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree, possession of prescription not in original container and possession of methamphetamine 1st degree, a class D felony.

Officer Kevin Atwood was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Trevor Foster and Sheriff Deputy Josh Durbin.

K-9 Annie has been furnished by The Adair School Board. She and School Resource Officer Kevin Atwood have been working as a road unit since Adair County schools closed due to COVID-19 precautions.