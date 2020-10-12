Arthur Hayden Gilpin, 89, of Jeffersonville, IN and formerly of Columbia, KY died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Baptist Health in New Albany, IN. Born in Columbia, KY he was the son of the late Bryant and Mattie Mann Gilpin.

Mr. Gilpin was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. He enjoyed carpentry work and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Thelma Jean Willis Gilpin of Jeffersonville, IN; three daughters Wanda Gail Redmond of Jeffersonville, IN, Tammy Lynn Justice (Steve) of Franklin, KY and Carla Jean Bailey (Jeff) of New Pekin, IN; five grandchildren Jennifer Lorenzo, Stefanie Redmond, Hayley Bailey, Alex Bailey and Stephen Justice; five great-grandchildren Koen Redmond, Willow Moore, Mya Stoddard, Justin Ables and Olivia Justice; two brothers George Gilpin of Indiana and Junior Gilpin of Columbia, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Jimmy Gilpin, a sister Ethel Long and a half-sister Clarice Ashby.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday after 10:00am at the funeral home.

Bro. Bill Davenport will be officiating and pallbearers will be Mark Gilpin, Anthony Gilpin, Mark Hamlett, Tony Hamlett, Alex Bailey and Brad Keltner.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Nichols Parkinson Center of PSCKY @ 315 Townepark Circle, Suite 100 Louisville, KY 40243 or can be left at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.