Ashley Runa` Ashbrook Allen, 41, of Campbellsville, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born March 8 1980, in Greensburg. Her mother, Bonnie Morrison Ashbrook, preceded her in death on August 5, 2014.

Survivors include: her father – Glenn Ashbrook of Campbellsville; two daughters – Brianna Runa` Allen and Bailey Grace Allen, both of Campbellsville; one brother – Chad (Christina) Ashbrook; one niece – Andrea Ashbrook; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Martin and Bro. David Walters officiating.

Burial in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens

Visitation on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.