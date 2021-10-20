ATF announces award for information

BOWLING GREEN — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Sportsman’s Gun & Indoor Range, a federal firearms licensee.

On October 12, 2021, at approximately 10:25 p.m., an unknown number of suspects burglarized Sportsman’s Gun & Indoor Range, located at 4276 N. Jackson Hwy, in Glasgow. The burglars forced their way inside through a front entrance door. Once inside, they stole 30 firearms. It’s believed the burglars left the business in a vehicle pictured in this press release.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving in the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or the ATF Bowling Green Field Office at (270) 393-4755. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.