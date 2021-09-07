Austin Lee Stotts, Sr, 57, of Campbellsville, KY, died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Taylor Regional Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born April 10, 1964, in Louisville, KY, to the late Alton and Nora Bell Edwards Stotts. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffany Stotts. Austin was a member of Pleasure Ridge General Baptist Church in Louisville, KY.

Survivors include: sons – Austin Stotts, Jr and Michael Burton, both of Campbellsville, KY; sisters – Mary Ann Stotts of Louisville, KY and Patricia J. Zagata of China Grove, NC; grandchildren – Kailey Lozano, Cameryn Belliveau, Aaliyah Johnston, Alyssa Johnston, Michael Burton, Kody Burton and Alyssa Burton; companion – Jenny Burton Stotts of Campbellsville; and special niece – Stephanie Stone of Louisville, KY.

He is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral Service – Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, pastor Jerry Foster officiating.

Burial in Columbia Cemetery. Visitation after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Casket Bearers – Mike Burton, Austin Stotts, Jr., Hunter Webb, Chava Secundino, and Larry Pilgram.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.