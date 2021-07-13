Avis McLean, 86, of Columbia, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville. She was born October 25, 1934 in Russell County.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Beulah McElroy Burton; her father, Velmar “Zero” Burton; her husband, Earl McLean; one son, Jeffery Scott McLean; one daughter, Theresa Bailey; son-in-law, Bill Cundiff; and a great-great grandchild, Gracelynn Stapleton.

Ms. McLean was a founder and President of McLean & Sons Construction and a member of Columbia Church of God.

Survivors include: sons – David (Teresa) McLean and Phillip (Judy) McLean all of Columbia, daughters – Pam (Tim) Hicks of Burkesville, Sandra Cundiff of Columbia, Debra (Jimmy) Martin of Dunnville, and Melissa (Davin) Simpson of Harrodsburg; 19 grandchildren, a host of great and great-great grandchildren, son-in-law – Phil Bailey of Columbia, and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Steven McElroy.

Funeral service: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, with Rev. C.R. Payne officiating. Burial in Columbia Cemetery.

Casket Bearers: Greg Stapleton, Travis Starnes, Brett Burton, Jeremy Rogers, Jerry Quinn, Bryan Henson, and Edward Streeval.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.