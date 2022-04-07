Award-winning groomer Davidson makes dream come true

This story first appeared in the March 31 issuer of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454.

Misty Davidson and her mother found a stray dog one day roaming the neighborhood when she was growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It really needed a bath and its fur needed to be groomed.

Bambi, as Davidson would name it, needed help. With her mom’s guidance, Davidson started taking care of the dog. She washed it, clipped its nails, and started grooming its coat.

It was a lot of work, a lot of long hours, but Davidson was having fun. That spark developed into a passion, and that was when Davidson knew her calling, when she dared to dream.

At the age of 13, she wanted to own her own grooming salon.

That dream has come true. Davidson opened Shear Perfection Pet Salon this week at 1001 Greensburg Rd., near the corner of Pickett Street.