Back to school event hosted by City and Columbia police department

The City of Columbia, along with the Columbia Police Department, will be sponsoring an event on Thursday, August 1, to recognize children at a back to school event.

The event will be held behind City Hall beginning at 11 a.m. and will feature activities, giveaways, and food for children and their family members.

Air Evac will be sponsoring hot dogs for attendees, and booths with giveaways or information is planned from T.J. Health Columbia, Cumberland Family Medical Centers, Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor, Parent Teacher Organization, Mimi’s Ice, and Three Trees Church.

The Columbia Police Department will be setup with safety tips and will have local school resource officers in attendance.

T-shirts are being sold and the proceeds are going to Adair County school system’s BackPack program that is operated through the Feed America organization.

The program works with the school resource department and ensures that students have food on weekends by sending food-filled backpacks home with them on Friday.

“We appreciate the response of the community,” said Hoots.

Shirts for this cause will be $15 for adult sizes small through XL and anything above is $18. Kids sizes small through large are $10.

Shirts need to be ordered by Monday, July 22.

If you would like to order a shirt, donate or participate in the events, please call city hall at 270-384-2501.