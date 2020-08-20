Back to School Events

Adair County Primary Center: Back-to-Learning Drive Through today from noon to 6 p.m., and parents/guardians are encouraged to sign up for a time to come on the Adair County Primary Center Facebook page or the school webpage. Call 270-384-3367 for more information.

Adair County Elementary School: last day for open house by appointment through Facebook or webpage. Call 270-384-0077 for more information.

Adair County Middle School: posting a virtual open house on their webpage and Facebook page today. Curbside pick-up for schedules, Chromebooks and other items began yesterday with eighth grade and sixth grade items pick-up set for today and seventh grade items tomorrow. Curbside pick-up is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Return library books at this time, as well. Call 270-384-5308 for more information.

Adair County High School: Freshmen Orientation is today from noon to 6 p.m., where they can tour the building, meet teachers and pick up their Chromebook. Seniors and juniors have already received Chromebooks this week and sophomores may pick them up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow. Call 270-384-2751 for more information.