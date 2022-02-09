Bailiff assaulted at judicial center

This story originally ran in the Feb. 3 issue of the Community Voice newspaper. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454.

An Adair County man is facing several charges after a bailiff was assaulted in the Adair County Judicial Center last week during court.

Michah Roberts, 25, was remanded to jail during a hearing before District Judge Michael Loy last Wednesday. When bailiff Richard Redmon attempted to take him into custody, he reportedly resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

The Community Voice requested a video recording of the incident from Circuit Clerk Dennis Loy but was told that the hearing was being conducted on matters that are not open to the public.

Redmon was transported by law enforcement to T.J. Columbia for treatment. Roberts was charged with assault, 3rd degree; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.

Sheriff Josh Brockman and Columbia Police Officer Kevin Atwood responded to the courtroom to assist.