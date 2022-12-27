Barbara Ann Janes, 77, of Columbia, Ky passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence in Columbia, KY. She was born in Adair County on July 9, 1945, to the late Elzie and Ina Stotts Murphy. She was preceded in death by her husband Dillard Janes.

Mrs. Janes was a member of the Dunbar Hill Community Church.

Survivors include a son Timmy Janes (Danielle Grover) of Franklin, IN; grandchildren Bradley Stotts (Haley) of Columbia, KY, Chris Stotts Columbia, KY, and Jacob Stotts (Amber) of Columbia, KY; step grandchildren Danny Ray Stotts II of Columbia, KY, David Stotts of Columbia, KY, and Aime Machlan of Franklin, IN; four great grandchildren; three siblings Carlos Murphy of Crown Point, IN, Donnie Murphy of Greensburg, KY, and Ceola Hill of Jamestown, KY; a son-in-law Danny Ray Stotts of Columbia, KY, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Patricia Janes Stotts,

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, December 30, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Sparksville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday after 10:00am at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Darrell Tucker will be officiating, and pallbearers will be Bradley Stotts, Chris Stotts, Jacob Stotts, Danny Stotts II, Barry Firkins and Tim Janes.