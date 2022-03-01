Beatrice Coomer Beard (Bea), of Columbia, Kentucky, entered into everlasting life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Signature Health Care – Summit Manor. She was 92.

Bea was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Horace Pearman Beard “Harry” a native of Richmond, VA; her parents, Joseph Haskin Coomer and Myrtle (Janes) Coomer of Columbia, KY; one sister, Bernice (Coomer) Murphy of Columbia; and one brother, Norman Coomer of Columbia.

She is survived by one son, James Douglas Beard “Doug” of Columbia. Her nephews, Steve (Lou Ann) Coomer and Glenn (Cynthia) Murphy; her nieces, Susan (Mark) Willis and Anjanette (Mike, deceased) Volk, several great nephews and nieces also survive.

She was a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church. Bea and her husband were married in the Columbia Methodist Church on October 14, 1955. As a member of the church for over 75 years, she participated in many programs including the United Methodist Women, the Golden Girls, the Kupples Class, the Administrative Board and as the co-chairperson of the art glass sanctuary windows project. At the time of her passing, she was the longest tenured member of the congregation.

After graduating from Lindsey Wilson College, Bea taught school briefly and then joined the family business, Coomer’s Restaurant, a legendary Columbia institution on the public square from 1943-1986.

During her life, she was involved with two homemaker’s organizations, with the last being the Columbia Daylight Homemaker’s Club; the Junior Women’s Club, and the Adair County Republican Women. She was also inducted in the Golden Alumni Society at Lindsey Wilson College.

She and her husband, Harry, were blessed to have traveled extensively around the world. They visited 34 countries across the globe and journeyed to all seven continents on the face of the earth. They traversed both the Arctic and Antarctic Circles. They also traveled a great deal throughout the United States. They experienced “God’s Wonderful Creation” together. Though extensive global travels with her husband, Bea was an inspiration to her son to explore our beautiful world. He made this a priority during his professional career and continues along this course in his personal journey.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 12-1 p.m. at the Columbia United Methodist Church.

A litany of Passing from this Life into a Celebration of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Columbia United Methodist Church in Columbia, KY. Interment will be in the Columbia City Cemetery.

Dr. John Hatton and Rev. Rob Hoffman will preside over her Service of Remembrance and Celebration of the Resurrection.