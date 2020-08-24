Becky Lynn Loy, 63, of Sparksville, KY died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence. Born in Burkesville, KY she was the daughter of the late James E. “Yank” and Sophie Allene Murphy Loy.

Ms. Loy was a member of the Sparksville Nazarene Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons Billy Wayne Stotts of Cadiz and James Dewayne Stotts of Bowling Green, KY; seven grandchildren Matthew, Isiah, Alisha, Dakota, Codie, Colyn and Kyler Stotts; three great grandchildren Brayson, Brayden and Heather Stotts; two sisters Donita Hortillosa of Campbellsville, KY and Mitzi Loy of Columbia; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services will be 12:30pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Stone Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.