Belen Tolentino Mader Franko, 90, of Lees Summit, MO and formerly of Columbia, KY died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. Born in the Philippines on July 11, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Blas and Feliciana Angeles Tolentino.

Belen was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She loved to travel and lived her life to the fullest. She also loved spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Henry Franko of Canada; five children Belinda Quinn (Roger), Brenda Talens (Joey), Jerry Mader, Lee Mader (special friend Vickie Ritter) and Cindy Brumitt; seven grandchildren Barbie Francis, Antonio Vallejo, III, R. G. Quinn, Jarod Mader, Jacie Hodge & Dustin Buchanan; several great grandchildren; two sibling Carmen Davis and Met Cava and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Gerald Mater, Marta Montelibano, Sally Pappas, Frank Tolentino, Ataciana, Solchaga and Mary Lopez.

Mrs. Franko chose cremation and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. The obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.