Bella Dawn Streeval, age 3, daughter of Keith and Sarah Janes Streeval of Columbia died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 5, 2017 in Campbellsville, KY.

Bella was a CMV warrior, who has educated and touched the world with her infectious smile and belly laughs. She fought many physical battles here on earth, but she never gave up. She enjoyed the outdoors with her family, swimming, listening to music and watching her favorite show Pocoyo.

In addition to her parents she is survived by seven siblings Matthew, Zachery, Timothy, Jackson, Benjamin, Katelyn and Madelyn; maternal grandparents Barney and Doris Brock Janes; paternal grandparents Jeff and Dorinda Burton Streeval; maternal great-grandparents Ollen and Bonnie Janes; several friends and other relatives also survive.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be a drive-thru visitation at the Solid Rock Full Gospel Church in Russell Springs, KY on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 9:00am-12:00pm. A private service and burial will be on Friday afternoon. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bro. Wayne Keith will be officiating and pallbearers will be her brothers Matthew, Zachery, Timothy, Jackson and Benjamin Streeval and honorary pallbearers will be Renee Bell, Renee Dart, Sherry Lanham, Monica Pierce, Larissa Marr, Dr. Dustin Dillon, Krissy Smothers, Kim Doades, Kim Dozier, Michelle Flatte Magness, Amy Tonn and Cathy McMahan.